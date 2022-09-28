Ford-Kentucky Investment

Executive Chairman of Ford William Clay Ford Jr. speaks during a news conference in front of the Kentucky capital in Frankfort on Tuesday. The company will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years. [SILAS WALKER/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER]

 Silas Walker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years.

