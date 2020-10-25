The Decatur GE Appliances refrigerator plant, which unveiled a 25% boost in capacity in February, has employees working overtime to meet increased demand related to the pandemic, and the appliance business also has boomed for local dealers.
The GE plant makes top-freezer refrigerators and completed a $125 million expansion, which includes a 40,000-square-foot addition, early this year just before COVID-19 became a threat in the United States.
“GE Appliances has seen record demand on certain product categories since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people began spending more time at home,” said Renee Story, manager of the Point Mallard Drive Southeast plant that opened in 1977. “For example, freezer sales outpaced supply beginning in March, as consumers stockpiled goods.”
And the demand for those products remains at an unprecedented level, according to Story, who’s been with GE Appliances for more than two decades, mostly in Decatur.
“Use of appliances is higher than ever before, as people are at home — cooking, cleaning and storing food,” Story said. “Top-freezer refrigerators, like the ones made here at Decatur, are in great demand.”
Fortunately, “our supply chain is working well, and we continue to produce, distribute, deliver and service appliances as an essential business,” Story said. Production numbers aren’t released for competitive reasons, according to Story.
Some changes have been put in place to try to keep pace with the demand.
“The Decatur plant is working overtime on Saturdays to produce refrigerators to help meet demand,” Story said. “Currently, orders exceed production capacity.”
Retailers busy
Appliance retailers are also feeling the impact from higher demand in the midst of the pandemic.
There’s a greater demand, not only for appliances like refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers and stoves, but for Chromebooks and office supplies “from people working from home,” said Zion Shreve, manager of Electronic Express in Decatur. He said freezer sales have been “explosive.”
“We’re one of the only places with product in stock,” said Shreve, with the store able to receive merchandise from a distribution warehouse in Nashville. “We get one truck in every week.”
Pam McCulloch, who owns McCulloch Appliance Sales and Service with her brother, Mack McCulloch, said the Decatur store in mid-October had only two Speed Queen clothes dryers in stock, but no washing machines.
“I ordered 15 (Speed Queen) appliances around Sept. 10, and I called (recently) and I still have to wait four, maybe five weeks,” she said.
The store carries Whirlpool brand refrigerators and ice machines, but is on a wait list until February for Whirlpool appliances. In a message from Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer on the company’s website, safeguards at plants due to COVID-19 include making the decision to slow down production lines or reduce lines as needed.
1,325 employees
As part of the latest investment for expansion at Decatur’s GE Appliances, “we increased our overall production at the plant, which included increasing the ability to make many of our own parts,” Story said. “Parts production also increased to meet consumer demand for appliances.”
The expansion created 255 new jobs, and Story said the plant now has 1,325 employees. GE Appliances, which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, was acquired in 2016 by the Haier Group, a China-based appliances company.
The COVID-19 outbreak had another impact on the local facility and others.
GE Appliances “paused all plant operations for one week at the beginning of the pandemic to enhance safety precautions inside our facilities,” Story said. Those measures included adding increased spacing through all areas, installing barriers at workstations as needed, and instituting temperature checks and sanitization procedures.
“We have remained operational since that time while continuing to support our employees and following strict health practices for the safety of our communities,” she said. She said the company is manufacturing appliances in the U.S. “around the clock” at all production sites.
Starting in late March, the company modified its factories and work habits to align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and protect employees during the pandemic, Story said. Every job at the facility was audited, and jobs and workspaces were modified to allow for at least 6 feet of space between employees as they work and, where that’s not practical, other measures used include commercial-grade dividers, face shields and additional safety supplies.
Among other precautions, every person entering the facility must go through temperature screening, and employees have been wearing masks at work since April 20.
“We are continually auditing new COVID-19 health and safety protocols and coaching our team members for improvements,” Story said.
