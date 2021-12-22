ATLANTA — GE Appliances, a unit of Chinese appliance maker Haier, announced Tuesday that it will invest more than $118 million to expand its factory in northwest Georgia, hiring 600 additional workers by the end of 2024.
Spokesperson Julie Wood said the company needs to expand because of increased demand for the electric ranges, wall ovens and gas and electric cooktops it makes at the Walker County facility.
"Consumers continue to be at home cooking and using their appliances more, and we don't see that trend changing — especially as more people are deciding to work from home permanently," she wrote in an email.
The growth will boost GE Appliances' employment to more than 2,600 workers at its LaFayette factory, which uses the Roper Corp. name. The company also has another 400 workers combined at a distribution center in Commerce, a logistics facility in Crandall and a factory service dispatch center in Marietta.
The company makes products under the GE, GE Profile, Monogram, and Café brands in LaFayette.
"Investing in U.S. manufacturing allows us to be closer to our consumers and serve them better and faster, which is critical to GE Appliances' business strategy," Bill Good, vice president of manufacturing for GE Appliances, said in a statement.
GE Appliances, which has a plant in Decatur, announced a $130 million expansion in Georgia in 2019, including $43 million at the LaFayette plant, the $55 million Commerce distribution center, and a $32 million logistics hub in Crandall near the Georgia Ports Authority's inland rail port in Murray County.
The two rounds of investment are expected to increase the capacity of the LaFayette plant by 50%. Wood said the company will spend to install more robots to automate processes or aid workers, as well as autonomous vehicles to carry materials around the plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.