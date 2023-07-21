NEW YORK — Google says it is in the early stages of developing artificial intelligence tools to help journalists write stories and headlines, and has discussed its ideas with leaders in the news industry.
The rapidly-evolving technology is already raising concerns about whether it can be trusted to provide accurate reports, and whether it would eventually lead to human journalists losing their jobs in an industry that is already suffering financially.
Leaders at The New York Times, The Washington Post and News Corp., owners of The Wall Street Journal, have been briefed on what Google is working on, the Times reported Thursday.
Google, in a prepared statement, said artificial intelligence-enhanced tools could help give journalists options for headlines or different writing styles when they are working on a story — characterizing it as a way to enhance work and productivity.
"These tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating and fact-checking their articles," Google said.
The Associated Press, which would not comment Thursday on what it knows about Google's technology, has been using a simpler form of artificial intelligence in some of its work for about a decade. For example, it uses automation to help create stories on routine sports results and corporate earnings.
A debate over how to apply the latest AI writing tools overlaps with concerns from news organizations and other professions about whether technology companies are fairly compensating them to use their published works to improve AI systems known as large language models.
To build AI systems that can produce human-like works of writing, tech companies have had to ingest large troves of written works, such as news articles and digitized books. Not all companies disclose the sources of that data, some of which is pulled off the internet.
Last week, AP and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI announced a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories going back to 1985. The financial terms were not disclosed.
