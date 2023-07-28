McDonald's is grinning thanks to Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the "birthday" of its big purple mascot went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales.
Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose nearly 12% in the April-June period. That handily beat Wall Street's forecast of a 9.4% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Some of those gains may fade a bit in the second half of this year. The price increases that have helped fuel McDonald's sales in recent quarters will moderate as inflation comes down, Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
"We recognize that we're operating in a challenging macro environment, where costs remain elevated, customers discretionary spending is limited and industry traffic is pressured," Borden said.
The Grimace campaign, which featured a limited-time purple milkshake, took on a life of its own after fans posted videos of themselves drinking the milkshake and then ending up on the ground in a messy pool of purple, or having some sort of seemingly paranormal experience. One TikTok video showing a teen drinking one in his car and then disappearing in a milkshake explosion. That video garnered more than 5 million "likes."
"Grimace has been everywhere the past few months. All over the news, and more than 3 billion views on TikTok," CEO Chris Kempczinski said. "This viral phenomenon is yet another proof point of the power of marketing at McDonald's today."
But in other markets, McDonald's tightened its belt to lure inflation-weary customers. Germany's McSmart value menu, introduced earlier this year, proved so successful that the company recently unveiled a similar menu in the United Kingdom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.