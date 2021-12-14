WASHINGTON — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry.
"The future of transportation in our nation and around the world is electric,'' Vice President Kamala Harris said at an EV charging facility in suburban Maryland.
The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes a nationwide network of charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states to build them, including $63 million for Maryland. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.
Biden's $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, now pending in the Senate, includes a $7,500 tax credit to lower the cost of electric vehicles.
"We want to make electric vehicles accessible for everyone,'' Harris said. "Absolutely make it accessible for everyone and easy. Just like filling up your car with gas."
The auto industry already is moving toward electric vehicles, Harris added: "We need to make the shift faster and make sure it is driven by the United States.''
When public chargers are installed in rural, urban or suburban neighborhoods, "we make it easier for people to go electric,'' Harris said, adding that the biggest barrier most people cite to buying an electric car is "figuring out where and how to charge it.''
People who live in apartments may not have a private driveway where they can install a plug, she said, while rural residents may have to drive miles to the nearest charger.
Harris visited a maintenance facility in Brandywine, just outside Washington, where she received a demonstration of how chargers work and learned about a plan to electrify the government fleet in Maryland's Prince George's County.
"There's no sound or fume!" Harris exclaimed as a local worker demonstrated the charger. "How do I know it's actually working?"
The car is fully charged when it's blinking green, the worker told her.
The new EV charging strategy establishes a joint electric vehicles office between the federal Energy and Transportation departments; issues guidance and standards for states; and ensures consultations with manufacturers, state and local governments, environmental justice and civil rights groups, tribes and others, the White House said.
The two departments also will launch an advisory committee on electric vehicles that officials hope will be up and running early next year.
Accelerated adoption of electric vehicles for personal cars and commercial fleets would help achieve Biden's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050 while creating thousands of jobs, the White House said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.