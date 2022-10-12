Honda-Electric Vehicles

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown voices his support of Honda during a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday. The automaker announced plans for a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory and investing over $700 million in electric vehicle manufacturing in rural southern Ohio. [AP PHOTO/SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON]

 Samantha Hendrickson

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.