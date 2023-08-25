JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming — At the height of the post-pandemic economic recovery, Andy Parazette's taco shop enjoyed such a crush of business that customers sometimes had to wait an hour for a burrito.
Though Parazette welcomed the sales, the influx was unsustainable. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was absorbing a flood of visitors as Americans crowded into nearby Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks — outdoor sites seen as safe vacation spots. The uber-wealthy who owned area properties arrived, too, to ride out the pandemic.
"The COVID thing was unmanageable," Parazette said of the summers of 2020 and 2021. "I'd never seen it like that before." Frustrated customers "were like, 'I just wanted a burrito.' "
This year, business is still good — just not as robust as it had been. Parazette's costs for beef and chicken have eased after spiking the past two years. It's not quite as hard to find workers. When he advertises a job opening, people actually apply for it.
"We've had our reprieve," said Parazette, 54, who has owned Pica's Taqueria with his wife, Danielle, for 22 years. "It's not necessarily a bad thing."
As the Federal Reserve prepares to hold its annual economic conference in Jackson Hole on Friday and Saturday, its policymakers are trying to guide the U.S. economy toward something akin to what's happening in Jackson Hole. They have jacked up their key interest rate to a 22-year high to try to slow growth and bring inflation down to their 2% target. Consumer inflation, which peaked last year at 9.1%, is now 3.2%.
Even as they cool the economy, the Fed's policymakers hope to avoid tipping it into a recession — a notoriously difficult achievement that economists call a "soft landing."
In Jackson, signs that the economy is stabilizing have begun to emerge. Supply chains have normalized for some retailers, reducing pricing pressures. Hotel occupancy rates have come off the boil of the pandemic years; room rates have eased in response. Real estate agents are advertising some reduced home prices, though by national standards they remain astronomical.
Jackson, to be sure, is not a bellwether community. It lies in Grand Teton County, the richest and most unequal county in the nation. Average-sized homes sell for millions. The area includes a branch of First Republic Bank, which caters to mostly wealthy clients and was one of three major banks that collapsed last spring. When Target opened a new store recently, it plunged into the competition for workers by dangling $25 an hour.
Yet the area also draws visitors of relatively modest means, who arrive in RVs to hike, fish and revel in the area's stunning natural beauty. Its population of permanent residents has jumped in recent decades, providing a bit of economic stability. They include many immigrants who labor in restaurants, hotels and resorts.
The Fed's conference will occur against a backdrop of growing optimism for the U.S. economy. Nationally, unemployment is near a half-century low. Despite sharply higher borrowing costs caused by the Fed's rate hikes, consumers have continued to increase their spending.
At the same time, there are encouraging signs that the economy might not grow so fast as to alarm the Fed's inflation fighters. Mortgage rates have spiked above 7%, to their highest levels in two decades, dragging down home sales in the process. Some retailers, including Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods, have had to resort to deep discounts to clear out excess inventories because many customers are becoming more cost-conscious.
Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, says he's still optimistic that the central bank can thread the needle and achieve a soft landing.
"A recession has never been in my outlook," Bostic said in an interview Wednesday. At the same time, he said, he has heard from some business leaders who are concerned about the jump in borrowing costs.
"Things are slowing down in an orderly fashion," he said. "People are being more sensitive in how they are spending their money."
