Some homeowners are eager to get out of their mortgage early, with reasons ranging from eliminating the psychological pressure of debt to slashing interest payments. For retirees, especially, paying off a home loan early can help increase cash flow.
Whatever your motivation, paying down your mortgage ahead of time reduces the amount of interest you’ll pay on the loan.
In most cases, you can pay your mortgage off early without penalty — but there are a few things to keep in mind before you do:
• Check for a prepayment penalty: Reach out to your loan servicer to find out if your mortgage has a prepayment penalty. Most mortgages don’t impose this fee, but if yours does, you’ll have to pay it. This can affect whether an early loan payoff is financially viable for you.
• Look for payment restrictions, if any: While you’re in touch with your servicer, make sure there aren’t any limitations on how and when you make additional mortgage payments. Some loans have terms that encourage you to follow the payment schedule. It’s important to ensure that whatever extra payment you make goes to the loan principal, not interest.
5 ways to pay off your mortgage early
1. Make extra payments
There are two ways you can make extra mortgage payments to accelerate the payoff process.
Biweekly mortgage payments: You can split your monthly mortgage payment in half and make biweekly payments instead. By doing this, you’ll end up making the equivalent of 13 months of mortgage payments in one year, instead of 12. This tactic could be easy for some homeowners because the extra cash might not be as noticeable in the monthly budget.
Extra monthly payment: The second approach is to pay extra against the principal each month, or make an extra principal-only payment annually. This can be a better tactic than refinancing, as it doesn’t lock you into a payment.
2. Refinance your mortgage
Refinancing your mortgage to pay it off early only makes sense if you can get a lower interest rate or shorten the loan term. Be mindful that there are costs associated with refinancing, so you’ll want to make sure the savings outweigh those costs.Refinancing into a shorter-term loan, such as switching from a 30-year mortgage to a 15-year mortgage, can also help bring down your interest rate while putting you on the path to early payoff. However, with a shorter term, your monthly payment will be higher, which could stretch your budget too thin. You can use Bankrate’s calculator to compare payments and total interest between 30-year and 15-year terms.
3. Make lump-sum payments toward your principal
You might also want to make lump-sum payments to your principal any time you get a windfall, like a bonus at work, tax refund, inheritance or proceeds from the sale of valuables. You must specify with your servicer that these excess payments are to be put toward the principal.
4. Recast your mortgage
Mortgage recasting allows you to keep your existing loan; you’ll pay a lump sum toward the principal and your lender then adjusts your amortization schedule to reflect the new balance. This nets you a lower monthly payment, but your loan term and interest rate also stays the same.
One major benefit to recasting is that the fees are significantly lower than the cost of refinancing. Usually, mortgage recasting fees are between $200 and $300. Plus, if you have a low interest rate, you get to keep it. On the flip side, if you have a high interest rate, refinancing might be a better option.
5. Get a loan modification
If your mortgage payments are unaffordable but you want to get back on track and potentially pay the loan off early, consider a home loan modification.
Generally reserved for borrowers experiencing financial hardship, a loan modification entails the lender adjusting the interest rate or loan term to help bring the loan current.
With this option, you could save on interest and pay the loan off faster. There could be consequences for your credit, however, depending on how your lender or servicer reports it to the credit agencies.
Advantages of early mortgage payoff
• You’ll eliminate an expense: Getting rid of your mortgage payment is a big deal for your budget. You’ll have more room to pursue other financial goals, including cutting down other forms of debt and saving for retirement.
• You’ll save: If you pay your mortgage off early, you’ll avoid some of the interest charges you would’ve paid had you kept to the original amortization schedule.
• You could feel peace of mind: Without a mortgage payment, you might find it much easier to budget, save and spend on what matters most. This can work wonders for your wellbeing.
Disadvantages of early mortgage payoff
• You can’t leverage your home as easily: A home is an illiquid asset, meaning you’ll need to either sell (liquidate) it or obtain a home equity loan or line of credit to take advantage of its value. If you know you’ll need quicker access to cash, it might not make sense to put your money into your home prematurely.
• There’s an opportunity cost: If you have strong credit, a mortgage is one of the lowest-cost ways to borrow. If you have extra money to put toward your loan, you could be better off putting it toward higher-interest debt or investing in the stock market.
