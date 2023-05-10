Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites.
So far, it hasn't solved the problem. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies' efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.
From Minneapolis, Cleveland and St. Louis to New York, Seattle, Atlanta and Grand Rapids, Michigan, police have reported substantial year-over-year increases in Hyundai and Kia theft reports through April. An eighth city, Denver, which was hit early by the theft outbreak, reported a 23% decline from 2022 levels but still endured a high number of thefts.
So far this year, Minneapolis police have received 1,899 Kia and Hyundai theft reports, nearly 18 times the number for the same period in 2022.
"The scope of the problem is only expanding and is exponentially worse than it has been in the past," Brian O'Hara, the police chief of Minneapolis, said in an email. "We have some weeks where nearly as many Kias and Hyundais are stolen in a week as had previously been stolen in a year."
The most recent nationwide numbers on Hyundai and Kia thefts aren't yet publicly available. The figures for early 2023, as calculated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, will be released until later this year. (Hyundai and Kia are part of the same South Korean corporate family.)
Some U.S. cities have reported that 60% or more of their auto theft reports now involve Hyundais or Kias. Videos on TikTok and other sites that illustrate how to start and steal Kia and Hyundai models — using only a screwdriver and a USB cable — have allowed the thefts to spread across the nation since late 2021.
The theft rate, which authorities have linked to other crimes including at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, has persisted despite the automakers' unveiling of their anti-theft software campaign in mid-February.
Hyundai and Kia have said they're accelerating their distribution of the software, with Hyundai saying it's reached 6,000 installations a day. The company says it's using direct mail, phone calls, digital advertising and social media to try to reach the affected owners.
Ira Gabriel, a spokesman for Hyundai, said the company has tried to remove from social media the instructional videos that show how to steal the cars.
"But as new ones surface," he said, "there have been additional waves of thefts."
Safety authorities say the companies' software rollout has been far too slow. Of the 4.5 million Kia vehicles that are eligible for the fix, the automaker says it's installed the software on about 210,000 — nearly 5%. Kia says it has sent notifications to about 2.8 million of the affected owners and expects to have notified all of them by the end of this month.
For Hyundai, the figure is about 225,000 out of 3.8 million vehicles — roughly 6%. Hyundai said he expects to have contacted all the affected vehicle owners by May 18.
The companies' affected cars, many of them lower-cost models from the 2011 to early 2022 model years, were not equipped with a theft immobilizer. Such a device contains a computer chip in the key that must be recognized by another chip in the steering column before the engines will start.
Though most automakers have had the chips for years, Hyundai and Kia have lagged behind the industry as a whole in installing them on many models, thereby allowing thieves to exploit the security gap. In the 2015 model year, immobilizers were standard on 96% of other manufacturers' models but on only 26% of Hyundai and Kia models, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.