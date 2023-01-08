In 2022, industries in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties announced plans to invest a total of more than $2 billion in new or expanded plants that are expected to add 1,500 jobs, but last year's success in an already tight labor market could hamper continued success this year.
The three counties in The Daily’s coverage area attracted announcements of two new companies during the past year and 23 companies announced planned industrial expansions.
However, officials say this success combined with the state’s low unemployment rate and rising inflation are slowing down local economic development.
“Some companies see all of the announcements in 2022 and, with the area’s 1.9% unemployment, they’re not willing to compete with those existing companies,” said Jeremy Nails, president and chief executive officer of Morgan County Economic Development Association.
Nails said Morgan County “had a good year” in 2022 with 17 companies announcing expansions with a combined $694 million in investments that will create an anticipated 423 jobs.
Morgan County’s most significant financial announcement was United Launch Alliance’s planned $356 million in expansions to its Decatur plant, expected to create 51 jobs. Beyond Gravity, located on the ULA property, announced a $42 million expansion that’s adding 158 jobs, and Wayne Farms Prepared Foods is planning a $24 million expansion that’s adding 80 jobs.
Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, also said the low unemployment rate and the economy are adversely affecting economic development prospects, but not as much as one might think.
“We are somewhat isolated from other parts of the country and our growth is still very healthy,” Shockney said. “Limestone County is the fastest growing county in the state, so this influx of new people is ensuring that companies will have the workers they need.”
Shockney said Limestone County in 2022 got one new company and had four announce plans for expansions for combined capital investments of over $260 million.
She said the 2022 numbers were lower because there were several announcements of new companies late in 2021 and now she expects more in 2023.
Limestone’s new company announcement was Old Bear Brewing Co., which said in May that it’s opening in downtown Athens. The city’s first microbrewery will include a manufacturing plant as part of a capital investment of $1.5 million.
Old Bear expects to hire 45 employees over the next three years once it begins production.
Lawrence County caught the biggest fish of the year with First Solar Inc.’s announced plant in Mallard Fox West Industrial Park on Alabama 20 that will require a $1.1 billion capital investment. First Solar expects to hire 715 employees in the first three years.
Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board, said First Solar is the county's one new company in 2022 while Lockheed Martin is working on a $45 million expansion. It expects to hire about 100 employees, she said.
“Lockheed is continuously adding new jobs so it’s hard to track from one year to the next,” Pace said.
Pace said the other announced expansion came from FillTech USA. FillTech 's $2 million project will add two additional employees.
“As long as I know these plants continue to be successful and keep growing, I feel pretty good with where we are,” Pace said.
All of these anticipated new jobs are worthy of celebration, Nails said, but the success is making it harder to attract new businesses in 2023.
Morgan County didn’t have any new companies in 2022, but Nails said he’s working on five potential new companies and three possible expansions in his county for the new year.
Different challenges
Each of the three counties offer different opportunities and are facing different kinds of challenges.
As the fastest growing county in the state, Limestone County is a prime location with its access to Interstate 65 and the Tennessee and Elk rivers. The growth that Huntsville-Madison County is seeing has spilled into Limestone County.
Limestone is particularly benefiting from suppliers for the Mazda-Toyota USA plant in Greenbrier. But Shockney said her goal in the coming years is “to make sure we stay diversified. We need to look for things that aren’t necessarily automotive related.”
Shockney said diversification allows the county to reach potential employees with different skills so it’s not oversaturated and the workforce isn’t depleted.
Nails said Morgan County’s biggest challenge is finding “available land that we control with adequate infrastructure. Morgan County has a few tracts of land that are privately owned but we need some large tracts that can be developed.”
While Nails’ main focus is Morgan County, he said he does help Decatur with economic development in the city that’s north of the Tennessee River in southeast Limestone County.
“There is land in Limestone County in and around Decatur that has potential,” Nails said.
Nails said Morgan County also desperately needs large buildings like those that Rodan Development Co. announced in December that it’s to build as part of the new Summit Commercial Park. The company is planning over 450,000 square feet of commercial industrial space on 31 acres off Veterans and Summit drives Southeast.
Pace said Lawrence County has plenty of land but more sites need to be developed so they have the utilities and other infrastructure available to attract new companies.
“We want to develop more sites but that takes money to purchase the land and to make sure the utilities are available,” Pace said.
