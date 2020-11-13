An inland port connecting shippers such as trucks, trains and barges in the Decatur-Cullman area of north-central Alabama could become a reality in two to three years if a proposed study comes back encouraging, a regional official said.
Robby Cantrell, executive director of the North-central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG), said robust economic activity in north Alabama makes the region prime for an inland port.
The NARCOG-proposed study, which received backing from the Morgan County Commission this week, could begin by the end of the year, according to Cantrell.
He said the study will look at how an inland port or multimodal transfer facility possibly located in the area served by NARCOG — Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties — could be utilized to reduce truck traffic on congested interstates and roadways in the southern and central areas of the state including Montgomery and Birmingham.
"The study should reveal several potential locations," he said. "Any location would benefit the entire region. We want to take a look at the entire region because of the synergy around the Tennessee River, I-65 and the intersection of two major rail lines."
Cantrell said inland ports are facilities or organizations that provide for the transfer of shipments between transportation modes and increase connectivity to local and regional supply and distribution centers. He said massive containers can by transferred via rail, trucks or barges at the inland port.
“It’s like a big rail yard with cranes,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be located on the (Tennessee) River, but being in close proximity to the river helps. It won’t be a massive construction project. The study will explore how an inland port located in our region could contribute to reduced highway maintenance costs, reduced emissions from trucks, and an increase in employment and other economic impacts positively benefiting the entire state,” he said.
“Industries will be attracted to the region because of better freight movement that comes with an inland port. This would be another way to keep Alabama competitive with the rest of the Southeast.”
He said the CSX and Norfolk-Southern rail companies would transport supplies and vehicles to and from the inland port and the Port of Mobile. Cantrell said inland ports are usually 200 to 350 miles from deep-water ports. Alabama has a seaport in Mobile. Decatur is 340 miles from the Port of Mobile.
--
Paying for study
Cantrell said he has secured $100,000 of the $120,000 needed for the study. He is asking entities in Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone and Cullman counties for financial support. He said the study has a $65,000 Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs grant commitment through the Appalachian Regional Commission and another $30,000 in grant money from Resource Conservation and Development.
The Morgan County Commission on Wednesday approved using $5,000 from its contingency fund to support funding the study. Commission Chairman Ray Long said the contingency fund is an arm of the general fund.
“It will create jobs,” Long said. “Of course, we don’t know how many. It should attract more industries. With the river and I-65 nearby, this area is a good place to have it.”
Cantrell said the regional project is too early in the process to pinpoint any possible locations for the port.
“Once the most suitable sites are identified, a detailed cost for development would be estimated and potential funding sources and partners would be identified. It is anticipated that the funding sources and partners will be both public and private,” he said.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, supports the idea and said he even co-sponsored Senate Bill 268 in April 2019 to transfer some of the gas tax money in Rebuild Alabama to ADECA to “facilitate and coordinate the development, improvement, maintenance and construction of inland ports and transfer facilities within the state.”
“I tried to get $10 million of gas tax money for an inland port development somewhere in Alabama,” he said. “It got out of the Senate, but the House killed it.”
He said, however, $5 million was placed in the state general fund to help further develop sites such as Mallard Fox Creek Industrial Park in Trinity.
“If the study comes back positive, it will be a huge economic development win for the area,” he said. “What happens is companies locate around these ports. That’s extremely beneficial for the local and regional economy. I’ve always thought an inland port for north Alabama is an excellent idea.”
--
Southern inland ports
Cantrell pointed to two inland ports in northwest Georgia and northwest South Carolina that have provided a positive impact in those areas.
He said the Greer, South Carolina, site, which opened in 2013, is 212 miles northwest of the Port of Charleston and 5.5 miles north of Interstate 85. He said the 50-acre inland port, serviced by Norfolk-Southern, had 58,000 lifts in its first year. It serves more than 150 automotive-related companies in the region. BMW and Michelin now have plants near the port, and GE, Kohler, Walmart, Electrolux, Adidas and Nestle are major shippers from the site.
The newer 42-acre Appalachian Regional Port in Crandall, Georgia, opened in 2018 and had about 50,000 lifts in its first year. The port is 388 miles northwest of the Port of Savannah, Georgia and 20 miles east of I-75.
Industry statistics show the plant cut truck routes by 14 million miles a year and increased connectivity for the auto industry in Chattanooga and carpet industry in Dalton, Georgia. It also offers the availability of more than 2,300 20-foot storage units.
The initial $24 million investment for the Georgia facility came from the state ($10 million), port authority ($7.5 million) CSX ($5.5 million) and county ($1 million).
Morgan County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark, who seconded District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest’s motion to provide $5,000 for the study, said he supports the idea but is concerned about an increased traffic issue.
“An inland port and its offloading capability obviously would be a good thing for our area,” he said. “There are some traffic issues out there. We have to make sure (the project) doesn’t cause more problems than we have now. It will be a good (thing to have) to handle the growth we are preparing for.”
