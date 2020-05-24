As the number of unemployed continues to climb statewide and locally, the Decatur Career Center provides free services for people searching for jobs and for employers looking to hire.
Job hunters can take advantage of free résumé preparation services and interview skills information and can use the center’s resource room to search for and apply for jobs, said Melissa Anderson, the center’s manager.
“The staff can assist them in registering for AlabamaWorks, the state’s free online jobs database, which currently has 156 available job openings in the city of Decatur alone,” Anderson said. The types of jobs now posted on AlabamaWorks include food production, construction, customer service representatives, health/medical and production.
“Many vocational and educational training programs are available, many at no cost to the job seekers,” she said. “Other programs such as on-the-job training and the apprenticeship program allow workers to earn wages while learning a trade.”
Veterans are provided a variety of services, while receiving priority of service.
The Decatur Career Center is part of the Alabama Career Center System, and it serves Lawrence and Morgan counties, including the city of Decatur.
The center also administers the On the Job Training program, which helps employers recover some of the costs associated in hiring and training new employees, according to Anderson.
In the Morgan and Lawrence County area, small employers, those with fewer than 50 employees, are eligible to receive up to 75% of a new employee’s wage costs for a maximum period of 26 weeks, she said. And a large company, with more than 50 employees, would be eligible to recover up to 50% of a new employee’s wage costs for up to 26 weeks, Anderson said.
Other job training programs include Apprenticeship Alabama and the Work Based Learning program, in which trainees earn wages while learning a trade.
The Decatur Career Center, located at 1819 Bassett Ave. S.E., Decatur, is open Monday to Friday, 7:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Visitors are required to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and practice 6-foot social distancing, Anderson said, and a sanitation station is located at the front door. The lobby and resource room are set up so that social distancing can be observed.
“We are constantly wiping down surfaces and disinfecting,” she said.
