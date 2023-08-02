WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted fewer jobs in June, a sign that the red-hot demand for workers that has been a key feature of the post-pandemic economy is cooling a bit.
Job openings dropped to 9.6 million in June, the Labor Department said Tuesday, down slightly from the previous month but much lower than the 10.3 million in April and the fewest in more than two years. The government's report also showed that the number of people who quit their jobs in June fell sharply to 3.8 million, from 4.1 million, another sign the job market is slowing.
The Federal Reserve is seeking to cool hiring because if companies are less desperate to add workers, and fewer people are quitting to seek higher-paying positions elsewhere, then businesses will be under less pressure to raise pay to find and keep workers. Smaller pay hikes could help lower inflation, since businesses won't have to lift their prices to offset higher labor costs.
Tuesday's report means there are 1.6 jobs for every unemployed worker, down from a peak of 1.9 earlier this year. But that is still much higher than before the pandemic. Since the economy first emerged from the pandemic, job openings have soared — reaching a record 12 million in March 2022. Before the pandemic, they had never topped 7.6 million.
Overall, Tuesday's report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTs, still paints a picture of a healthy economy, with employers seeking to hire more people. The number of workers quitting is still slightly above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that many Americans continue to find better-paying opportunities at new jobs.
At the same time, the data suggests that the labor market is slowly normalizing from the post-pandemic extremes.
"There are fewer signs that there is true desperation among employers," said Nick Bunker, research director at Indeed Hiring Lab, a online jobs site. "Wage growth is coming down."
Fewer employers are offering signing bonuses in their job postings, Bunker said, though such bonuses ares still much more likely than before COVID struck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.