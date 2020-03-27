The number of new unemployment claims has risen dramatically in Alabama this week as people who can't work due to COVID-19 become eligible to file for the benefits, and the state trend follows a record-setting number of jobless claims nationally.
Officials said almost 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits nationwide last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982, according to The Associated Press.
The benefit changes in Alabama went into effect Monday, though this week's filing for claims started on Sunday at 12:01 a.m.
In all, 48,049 initial unemployment claims were filed online or by telephone this week through Wednesday, according to preliminary figures from Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison. Most of the claims were listed as related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutchison said, and an increase in claims was expected.
“We didn’t expect this volume this quickly,” she said.
The number of claims was 16,955 on Sunday and Monday; 14,326 on Tuesday and 16,768 on Wednesday, according to ADOL data.
Claims are filed online or by telephone, and there have been reports this week of residents having trouble trying to file.
"We are continually working to address the issues," Hutchison said. "We encourage patience and (ask) for those experiencing issues to keep trying."
The breakdown of claims filed by county this week wasn't available. In Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties, the number of claims filed last week was 209, 104 and 29, respectively, according to the official count released Thursday. The number of claims the previous week for those counties was 35, 26 and nine, respectively.
The ADOL said Thursday that 10,982 initial claims were filed online or by telephone during the week of March 15-21, according to an official count. That compares to 1,434 claims the previous week that ended March 13.
The majority of claims filed statewide last week were from employees in the accommodation and food services industry (2,880), followed by unclassified (1,477), and health care and social assistance (1,070).
Based on current guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, the ADOL modified existing unemployment compensation rules to allow workers to file a claim for unemployment compensation benefits who are:
• Quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency,
• Laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns,
• Diagnosed with COVID-19,
• Caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.
A $2.2 trillion rescue package nearing final approval in Congress would, for four months, add $600 a week to standard unemployment benefits, which vary by state. It provides funding for states to allow people to collect their payments immediately, eliminating a one-week waiting period and adds 13 weeks of coverage for people who have used up their existing jobless benefits.
In its report released Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said 3.283 million people applied for unemployment benefits nationally last week, up from 282,000 during the previous week, according to The Associated Press.
