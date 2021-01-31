ATHENS — Bryan Johnstone of insurance brokerage Pepper, Johnstone & Co. has been appointed to the National Producer Council for Traveler’s Insurance.
The council has 13 appointees from 13,500 Traveler’s independent agents nationwide. The council meets with the Travelers’ executive leadership team frequently during the year to discuss business strategies and product innovation, and to provide market insights.
Johnstone, who resides in Athens, has been with Pepper, Johnstone & Co. for 17 years. He has served as chairman of the Limestone County Economic Development Association and continues to serves as a board member. He serves on the board of directors for the Pryor Field Airport Authority and First National Bank of Pulaski, and is a member of the Athens Rotary Club.
