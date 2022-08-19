Kohl's slashed its sales and profit expectations for the year as the department store chain stepped up price cutting to get rid of unwanted merchandise.
The department store also cut back on orders ahead of the critical holiday period, spooking investors and sending shares, down 35% this year, falling another 5%.
Kohl's closes out a heavy week of retail earnings and the results were mixed.
Kohl's has struggled for years and last month it called off buyout talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop, citing economic conditions.
Yet Americans are under strain from inflation hovering near four-decade highs and that played out in the financial performance at Kohl's and almost every other retailer in the recent quarter.
Soaring prices have forced families to grow more cautious with spending, cutting back on new clothing, electronics, furniture and almost everything else that is not absolutely necessary.
Exacerbating the problem for retailers, what Americans want to buy as the pandemic eases has shifted faster than anyone expected. After being cooped up at home for safety, they seemed to shift almost overnight to spending on restaurants, shows or travel.
Those same forces have tripped up retailers that sailed through the pandemic, posting record sales. Both Target and Walmart released quarterly earnings this week and they too are wrestling with inflation and shifting demand.
On Wednesday the Commerce Department reported that retail sales were flat last month after having risen 0.8% in June. Sales fell 0.5% at department stores and 0.6% at clothing stores.
That has left retailers with huge inventories of TVs, stereos, laptops or clothing perhaps too casual for nights out or work, forcing them to slash prices.
And because of inflation, there is clear evidence that many families are trading down when they shop. More are opting for private label brands, which are typically cheaper, over national brands. They're limiting their trips to the store and buying less when they show up. They're swapping out things like deli meats for cheaper foods like hot dogs.
Kohl's has been among the most vulnerable because it sells mostly discretionary items like clothing, and it caters largely to middle income shoppers who've been hit hard by rising prices.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.