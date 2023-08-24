Results-Kohl's

Kohl’s reported Wednesday that both profits and sales declined in the second quarter as the department store wrestles with shoppers’ cautious spending in a challenging economy. But the results beat Wall Street expectations as the department store chain cut inventory and expenses. [AP PHOTO/CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, FILE]

 Charlie Neibergall

NEW YORK — Kohl's reported on Wednesday that profits dropped nearly 60% on weak sales in the second quarter, joining a slew of retailers that are wrestling with shoppers' cautious spending in a challenging economy.

