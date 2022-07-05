SILVER SPRING, Md. — The potential sale of the Kohl's department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety.
Kohl's entered exclusive talks early last month with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.
"Given the environment and market volatility, the Board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal," said Kohl's Chairman Pete Boneparth.
It was the second time in a week that a major retailer retreated from a potential sale due to worsening economic conditions. Walgreen's said Thursday that it was giving up on its hopes of selling its Boots business in the UK.
— The Associated Press
