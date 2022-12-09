ATLANTA — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States.
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia
- By Jeff Amy The Associated Press
-
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- North Alabama United Methodists split on whether to leave denomination
- Decatur Country Club calls emergency meeting on possible closure
- Making History: Former Decatur resident elected first openly gay Black man as bishop in UMC
- Coburn pleads guilty to capital murder in 2016 Lawrence shooting deaths; appeal planned
- 4 former state prison officers in Limestone arrested on ethics, bribery charges
- Redundant signals: Unnecessary red light causing traffic delays on Danville Road
- Collins' dunk lifts Austin over Decatur
- Capital murder trial opens with emotional testimony
- Decatur council approves medical marijuana dispensaries
- Home for the Holidays: Peek inside a home on the Historic Decatur Christmas Home Tour
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (9)
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (7)
- Music store to close location of 51 years because of downtown progress (6)
- Making History: Former Decatur resident elected first openly gay Black man as bishop in UMC (3)
- Incoming secretary of state vows to keep foolish promise (3)
- Report: Alabama mayor offers Airbnb despite city rental ban (1)
- Open for business: New shops, offices and eateries find home in Decatur as Milo's closes (1)
- A new Statehouse? Leaders begin discussions on possible new building (1)
- Marshall Glenn Hames (1)
- State report cards: Decatur's middle schools a concern with D's; local districts overall get A's and B's (1)
- Priceville's dream season comes to end (1)
- Former Austin star becomes Samford legend (1)
- Controversial rezoning of Old Moulton Road property approved for apartments (1)
- Another botched execution raises questions (1)
- Parker recommended to manage parking deck retail spaces (1)
- Cultural Art: Dia de los Muertos exhibit features altars and paintings by Decatur City Schools students (1)
- Scott Alan Sheffield (1)
- DU proposes increase in water rates (1)
- Mo Brooks says Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude’ (1)
- Waldrep restarts plan to build $5 million office complex for ministry staff (1)
- From podcasts to holograms, Chestnut Grove students work in new STEM lab (1)
- Decatur council approves medical marijuana dispensaries (1)
- North Alabama: Newly elected congressman Strong posts that he'll support Trump (1)
- Would you support a constitutional amendment raising the voting age to 21? (1)
- Caddy crush: Young, Alabama spoil Cadillac's momentum (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.