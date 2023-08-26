Most of us will need help with daily tasks at some point, such as dressing or bathing. Ignoring that fact until a health crisis hits is a recipe for stress and rushed decisions. Preparing a care plan for a parent or yourself requires overcoming denial first. It may help to simply envision a short-term disability versus ongoing decline. Explore options for staying at home, with help from family or caregivers, and identify nearby facilities if home care won't work. Care can be costly, so track down all possible payment sources: insurance, benefits, community programs. Then be sure to write down and share the plan before it's needed.

— Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of "Your Credit Score." Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

