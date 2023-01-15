Inflation has a way of affecting nearly every aspect of our finances. Big jumps in tax brackets could save you money, especially if you're working and your raises — like those of most workers — haven't kept pace with inflation. Plus, a $2,000 increase in 401(k) limits means you can tuck aside more money for retirement. On the other hand, a whopping increase in the maximum earnings taxed by Social Security means higher earners will pay more in FICA taxes. If you're a homeowner, you'll want to review your coverage because there's a good chance you're underinsured.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

— Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and the author of "Your Credit Score." Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.