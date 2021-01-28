ATHENS — Ralph and Carlene Freehauf have spent 11 months adapting to the pandemic at their indoor and outdoor theaters on South Jefferson Street, but like business owners nationwide they don't know when normal operations can return.
“We’re losing money,” Ralph Freehauf said. “We’re hoping people will start coming back. I’m still trying to be optimistic. If I didn’t think there was any hope, I’d have locked the doors months ago.”
The Freehaufs opened Cinemagic Drive-In in 1997, then lined up the financing to build a five-screen indoor movie theater next to it, opening that building in 2007.
Their theaters, the only ones in Athens, remain an independent “mom and pop” operation. Challenges have included mandated temporary closures, moviegoers uncertain about returning and studios modifying release methods.
“We were down 76% in sales from 2019 to 2020,” said Ralph Freehauf, 74. “People are afraid to come back.”
Typically, two-thirds of Cinemagic’s business comes during the summer months and during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, according to Freehauf. But the indoor auditoriums were closed from March through September, when new movies started being released. In July, the couple did reopen the drive-in, which did “gang-busters” business, Freehauf said, until schools were back in session.
Starting Jan. 15, the theater’s drive-in and indoor auditoriums are now operational only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Cinemagic is also offering private theater/drive-in rental seven days a week.
The Freehaufs have had safety measures in place like sanitizing auditoriums between showings and limiting occupancy to less than 50%.
“We’ve got barriers between us and the customers,” Freehauf said. “We even installed a virus-killing apparatus on our HVAC.” Employees wear masks and gloves.
“We’re the only game in town right now,” Freehauf said. “We’re trying to keep it so people in Athens still do have a place to go.”
Cinemagic's drive-in is among only a handful of those in the state.
"The last count that I saw stated that there are 10 others in Alabama," Freehauf said. "One is the Sand Mountain Twin in Boaz" and another is located in Birmingham, he said.
He and other theater owners face another issue in attracting moviegoers.
“Hollywood is releasing movies on streaming services and at theaters at the same time, so we’re having to compete with that,” he said.
Still, Freehauf remains hopeful that the business will survive.
“Cinemagic is very important to the community,” said Athens City Councilman Frank Travis, who represents the district where the theater is located. “We want to keep it open.”
Freehauf and U.S. theater owners are counting on some assistance from the $900 billion federal COVID-19 relief package approved in December that includes $15 billion in grants to movie theaters, live entertainment venues and museums.
John Fithian, the CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said last month that with multiple COVID-19 vaccines becoming available, “we see a bright light at the end of a very dark tunnel. There is a very real chance that our business can begin to return to normal in the spring.”
The industry association has also praised the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program and additional funding for unemployment insurance, estimating that without federal aid, 70% of mid-size and smaller movie theaters in the country could file for bankruptcy or close permanently within months and more than 70,000 jobs could be lost permanently.
The Freehaufs were able to take advantage of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, available to help qualified small businesses and nonprofits recover from economic losses due to the pandemic, and money from a CARES Act grant went to pay for the new virus-killing equipment.
Freehauf has had as many as 14 employees and now has five, two of them full time. He said he needs to hold on to his employees who are trained and have the expertise to operate the business’s digital projectors.
“You can’t let your people go who know how to operate” the projectors, he said. “We’ve got to keep them on if we’re going to have any hopes at all of reopening.”
