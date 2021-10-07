Mazda will build the CX-50 midsize crossover SUV at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, and production will start in January, the company said today.
The CX-50 is part of plan to expand Mazda's SUV lineup starting in 2022. It also plans the CX-70 and CX-90, which will be larger SUVs. The company had said previously it would build an SUV at the Limestone plant but had not identified it. The MTM plant started production last week on Toyota's Corolla Cross.
“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing shares the excitement of this first announcement about the new Mazda CX-50. Pre-production is progressing on schedule, and we look forward to the start of production early next year,” said MTM president Masashi Aihara.
