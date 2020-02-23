The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA assembly plant, now being built in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, will have about 3.7 million square feet under roof, with another 1.6 million square feet under roof with on-site suppliers.
That makes this the largest industrial project in Alabama and among the top 10 in the country, according to the joint venture company. The project stands out not only because of its size but also its uniqueness.
“It is a new company that is a joint venture between two companies coming together,” said Mark Brazeal, Mazda Toyota’s vice president of administration. “It is a brand new company that will produce two brand new models with 4,000 new team members working on two brand new designed production lines.”
Production is scheduled to start next year.
Both vehicles to be built at the plant are sport utility vehicles, but they haven’t been unveiled yet, Brazeal said. He said the company still plans to produce 150,000 of each SUV on an annual basis, and the facility was designed with the flexibility to produce both vehicles on one line if needed.
Brazeal explained that the start of production will be in a staggered fashion, with production lines named for U.S. space programs.
“We will start the Apollo line up first to produce the Toyota SUV, and we will start it up with just one shift,” he said. “Then we will start the Discovery line up to produce the Mazda SUV. Then we’ll start the second shift of the Apollo line and then finally the second shift of the Discovery line.
“So 2021 into early 2022, there’s going to be this staggered start of production,” which is the reason there will be a hiring need through to the beginning of 2022, he said.
So far, more than 300 people have been hired for professional staff, skilled labor, production supervisors and team leaders.
Since the plant is still under construction, new production team members and skilled labor receive fundamental skills training at the Robotics Technology Park and, after that training is completed, they go on to numerous Mazda and Toyota plants for on-line training.
“We currently have manufacturing production team members and skilled labor training at Mazda and Toyota facilities in Japan and at Toyota manufacturing plants in Texas, Mississippi and Kentucky,” Brazeal said last month.
“We will continue to do fundamental skills training (at the Robotics Technology Park) until the plant is built and handed over to us.”
Applications were accepted for production jobs, starting Jan. 13, and in less than two weeks, about 7,000 applications had been received, according to Brazeal. Production employees will be responsible for the hands-on assembly of the vehicles.
“That’s the majority of our workforce,” Brazeal said.
“We’re processing our way through the hiring steps (for production staff), including the hands-on assessments,” he said. “It will take multiple months to continue to process everybody through. But that’s OK because we’re going to be hiring for an extended time.
“There’s no reason for anyone to think, they already have 7,000 (applicants), they have everybody they need. That’s not the case. It’s a good start.”
Starting pay for production team members is $17 with a grow-in of $23 per hour, said Toni Eberhart, Mazda Toyota’s corporate communications specialist. “A grow-in is the wage progression over time from the start rate to the top rate.”
She said production employees are full-time employees directly hired as Mazda Toyota team members and are eligible for benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, 401k with company match and a vehicle buy/lease program.
Mazda Toyota last year changed its plans to build the Toyota Corolla compact car at the Huntsville factory, in response to the growing demand for SUVs and light trucks.
“What I’m excited about is we’re going to be building two SUVs and the consumer market is still increasing the demand for SUVs,” Brazeal said.
In 2019, 69% of new vehicles sold were trucks or SUVs, according to Autodata Corp.
“What does that mean for us?” Brazeal said. “It means we’re going to be building a vehicle that the consumer wants,” which means stability for the company and jobs at the plant.
Since Mazda Toyota said in January 2018 that it would locate the plant in the Greenbrier area, several suppliers have already announced plans to build on-site and off-site facilities.
“We do still expect a few more on-site suppliers to announce,” he said.
