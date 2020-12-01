Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the joint-venture company that’s building an automotive plant in the Greenbrier area, will resume hiring for production employee positions on Monday.
More details on the hiring process will be released in a Facebook event Thursday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at www.facebook.com/aidtedu.
We looked forward to launching this next phase of hiring and encourage all interested in joining our team to tune into the Facebook Live event to learn more,” said Janette Hostettler, Mazda Toyota’s vice president of production.
The production jobs, which represent the largest percentage of the Mazda Toyota team of up to 4,000 employees, are direct-hire, full-time positions, according to the company. The starting wage for production employees is $17 an hour with a top salary of $23 an hour plus shift premium.
Interested candidates may submit their application beginning Monday at MazdaToyota.com.
