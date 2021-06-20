Unemployment rates in Decatur and Morgan County are returning close to pre-pandemic lows, according an Alabama Department of Labor report released Friday.
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said he also has noticed increased employment at local hotels and restaurants.
“Currently you’ve got a lot of people hiring finally as we’re leaving the pandemic,” Nails said. “Summer tourism numbers are up (and) business travelers are able to come back into our area.”
Decatur had a 2.5% unemployment rate in May compared to 6.6% in May 2020. Morgan County's jobless rate dropped to 2.2% in April and remained there in May, down from 5.8% in May 2020. Decatur's unemployment rate was 2.2% in November and December 2019 before the pandemic began to affect the economy in March 2020. Morgan County's rate was 2.1% in November and December 2019.
Nails said he wasn’t aware of any jobs in Decatur that may have been eliminated because of the remote work effects of the pandemic, but he said MCEDA sent out a survey on Thursday to remote employees asking about their job satisfaction and performance working from home. MCEDA is still awaiting the complete results of the survey.
In other areas in the Tennessee Valley, the unemployment trend appears to be similar. Lawrence County faced a 6.4% unemployment rate in May 2020, but it has now decreased to 2.4%. Limestone County had 5.7% unemployment last May but now has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the region at 2.1%. Madison County's jobless rate was 2.2% in May, with Cullman County's rate 2.1% and Marshall County's 2.0%.
The State Department of Labor reported a seasonally adjusted statewide average unemployment rate of 3.4% in May down from 3.6% in April and 7.9% in May 2020, when nearly 175,000 were jobless compared to about 79,000 last month.
Not seasonally adjusted and thus more comparable to the local data, Alabama's unemployment rate was 2.9% in May.
“Our record-breaking streak is continuing in May, and we hope that it continues throughout the rest of the year,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “Yet again, we’ve dropped our unemployment rate and each month we are getting closer and closer to our pre-pandemic record low unemployment rate of 2.6%. Our economy is adding jobs, and earlier barriers to joining the workforce have been significantly reduced.”
Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said nearly all sectors of the economy were recovering and paychecks were getting fatter.
"Once again, our average weekly wages are at new record high, representing an almost $67 per week over-the-year increase. Both the leisure and hospitality and manufacturing sectors are showing record high wages as well, with significant yearly increases," he said.
Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8%, followed by Blount County at 1.9%. Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County was highest in the state at 8.8%, followed by neighboring Lowndes County at 8.2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.