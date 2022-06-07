DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot and fake accounts.
Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday, and Twitter disclosed it in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company's 229 million accounts are fake.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said that Twitter has consistently estimated that fewer than 5% of its accounts are fake. But Musk has disputed that, contending in a May tweet that 20% or more are bogus.
Shares of Twitter Inc. slid just under 3% Monday, likely incensing Twitter shareholders who filed a suit against Musk late last month for deflating the price of the stock. Shares of Twitter are down 23% in the last month.
A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.
Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share back in April. A number of Musk's actions since, including a public spat with Twitter's CEO about the fake accounts — on Twitter — has led some experts to questions whether the billionaire wants to go through with the deal, or at least lower his offer.
Musk's lawyers say in the letter that Twitter has offered only to provide details about the company's testing methods. But they contend that's "tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk's data requests," and constitutes a "material breach" of the merger agreement that gives Musk the right to scrap the deal if he chooses.
The Twitter sale agreement allows Musk to get out of the deal if there is a "material adverse effect" caused by the company. It defines that as a change that negatively affects Twitter's business or financial conditions. Twitter has said all along that it's proceeding with the deal, although it hasn't scheduled a shareholder vote on it.
Musk's latest maneuver shows how he is "looking for a way out of the deal or something that will get leverage for a renegotiation of the price," said Brian Quinn, a law professor at Boston College. But Quinn said it's unlikely to hold up in court since he already waived his ability to ask for more due diligence.
