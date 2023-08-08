centerpiece top story NAFECO to celebrate 55 years of providing safety equipment and apparel By R. Sirvell Carter For The Decatur Daily Aug 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAFECO will celebrate its 55th anniversary Aug 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NAFECO's corporate office, five retail stores and warehouses.The celebration will feature a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. at the corporate office where the Oaks family, owners of NAFECO, will present their appreciation to the attendees.The Decatur-based company operates a corporate office, warehouse and retail stores in Decatur, with divisions dedicated to fire, law enforcement, EMS and industrial safety. 