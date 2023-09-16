If you haven’t uttered them yourself, you’ve probably heard them spew from the mouths of co-workers or your boss. They are the most annoying business buzzwords for 2023.
So what’s the most fingernail-on-blackboard phrase for workers?
“New normal,” according to a survey conducted by Preply Business, a language learning platform that connects online tutors with businesses and teams. Preply collected responses from 1,551 Americans working in offices or remotely.
Joining new normal as most hated buzzwords were:
• Culture
• Circle back
• Boots on the ground
• Give 110%
• Low-hanging fruit
• Win-win
• Move the needle
• Growth hacking
• Think outside the box.
The survey asked workers how frequently they heard buzzwords in the workplace, the most popular jargon they heard, the phrases they disliked the most and red flag words in job descriptions.
Perhaps to be expected, some of the most frequently heard words also were the most annoying. Here are the 10 most used phrases:
• Win-win
• Culture
• ASAP
• Think outside the box
• Moving forward/going forward
• Circle back
• It’s on my radar
• On the same page
• Bring to the table
• New normal.
Those responding to Preply’s survey were 38 years old on average, with 54% men, 45% women and 1% identified as non-binary. So think millennials, using the Pew Research Center’s 2019 age groupings for generations.
“Our survey ... revealed that 70% of respondents use business buzzwords despite more than 20% of people saying they dislike them,” said Preply’s Andreas Kyprianou in a statement. “It appears that business jargon is sometimes a necessary evil, with the majority of survey respondents admitting that (it) makes a person sound more professional.”
So what did workers consider to be the least dreadful buzzwords. Here’s that list:
• At the end of the day
• Debrief
• SMB (small and mid-size business)
• Table this
• B2C (business-to-consumer)
• Blue sky thinking
• Ideate
• Game changer
• Teamwork/teambuilding/team players.
The survey group also offered up advice on words to watch out for in job descriptions, whether you’re job hunting and searching for your next “rockstar,” which tops the red flag ranking. Others include:
• Wear many hats
• Thick skin
• Work hard, play hard
• Schedule TBD
• Urgently hiring
• Ninja
• Hit the ground running
• Fast-paced environment
• Overachiever.
Not surprisingly, workers liked job descriptions that gave them some control of their destiny or emphasized certain qualities, namely:
• Proactive
• Empower
• Leverage
• Lots of perks and benefits
• Proven track record
• Resilient
• Fun/amazing/unique company culture
• Sense of humor
• Passionate
• Competitive salary.
But you might have to throw all of those findings out the window if you’re surrounded in the office by Generation Z.
A separate survey by ResumeLab said 4 in 10 Gen Z workers would quit if they had to work too much overtime and nearly 8 in 10 would hang it up without having another job. Eight in 10 also describe themselves as job-hoppers.
Yet 85% of Gen Zers also said they believe they’re transforming workplaces for the better. And 97% consider work to be part of their identity.
“This is a powerful testament to this generation’s evolving relationship with their careers, showing how deeply work is intertwined with their self-esteem, reflecting a shift away from more traditional views of work as a mere source of income,” said ResumeLab career expert Agata Szczepanek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.