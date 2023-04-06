NY Auto Show Ram

Mike Koval, RAM Brand Chief Executive Officer, introduces the REV Ram 1500 on Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show in New York. [AP PHOTO/CRAIG RUTTLE]

 Craig Ruttle

DETROIT (AP) — An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV are among the new vehicles introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.

