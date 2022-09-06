FRANKFURT, Germany — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, made a small trim in their supplies to the global economy Monday, underlining their unhappiness as recession fears help drive down crude prices — along with the cost of gasoline, to drivers' delight.
top story
OPEC+ trims output as prices fall
- By David McHugh The Associated Press
-
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- UPDATE: Hartselle man allegedly poisoned wife with lead in murder attempt
- Morgan sheriff says 1 dead in shooting near Hartselle
- Brewer High celebrates 50th anniversary
- Decatur takes ‘ugly’ win over Athens
- Coroner: Decatur man killed in Thursday night's Quail Creek shooting
- West Morgan dominates Brooks for statement win
- Dacoda 'Cody' Chasteen
- Brenda S. Cagle
- Lorie Laymon
- James Orville Collins
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the Editor: Alabama crusaders know what is right for women's bodies (9)
- Man charged with rape of child previously released with zero bond on similar charge (6)
- Beltline Road intersections realignment set to begin (4)
- More than 2,000 subscribers receiving JWEMC high-speed internet (3)
- Sandlin: Pay increases needed for Decatur to be competitive (3)
- Editorial: City manager saga sputters to its end (3)
- $2.9 million pay increase package recommended for city employees (3)
- Editorial: Forgiving student loans doesn't solve tuition problem (3)
- Update: Capitol riot suspect arrested in raid near Falkville High (3)
- FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now? (2)
- Editorial: Alabama shrouds executions in secrecy (2)
- Joe Wheeler EMC chief's letter blames Biden policies for higher energy costs (2)
- Los Angeles Times: Why do GOP lawmakers want drug users to die in street? (2)
- Decatur police investigating pedestrian death (2)
- The wheels of justice cannot be rushed (2)
- Editorial: GOP 'Klan' logo image shows online world's perils (2)
- John M. Crisp: First, let’s stop calling it a raid (2)
- Counselors, educators say cyberbullying an increasing problem (2)
- Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges (2)
- With record state revenue, Orr and other lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Percentage of uninsured Alabamians increased in 2020; national rate decreased (1)
- Traffic signals at three Southeast Decatur intersections replaced with stop signs (1)
- Cal Thomas: Revisiting the flat tax (1)
- Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit (1)
- US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine (1)
- NAACP calls for Lawrence GOP school board member to resign after 'racist' image post (1)
- Housing Authority agrees to sell land near Carrie Matthews rec center (1)
- Alligator hunt is birthday gift she’ll never forget (1)
- Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US (1)
- Agriculture class at Tanner Elementary popular with students (1)
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip (1)
- Editorial: US risks civil unrest, but not civil war (1)
- Though well-intentioned, gun buyback programs miss the mark (1)
- Earnie Shavers, one of boxing's hardest punchers, dies at 78 (1)
- Experience counts at West Morgan (1)
- Editorial: Biden's speech a wasted opportunity (1)
- Huntsville skybridge nears fruition with $20M federal grant (1)
- Editorial: Governor's office lacks transparency (1)
- Decatur’s Mario Morris hired by NCAA (1)
- Brewer High celebrates 50th anniversary (1)
- Team with Decatur native discovers ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species (1)
- Letter to the Editor: Use Brookhaven dirt to build park in mayor's neighborhood (1)
- Philip Rivers brings his football team to town (1)
- Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion (1)
- Athens approves retiree bonuses that Decatur rejected (1)
- Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game (1)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (1)
- New slant on education (1)
- Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance (1)
- Southwest Decatur: Neighbors skittish about Friday shooting (1)
- Ready to fly: Falkville's Burnett eager to win for his hometown (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.