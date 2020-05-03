The Point Mallard Aquatic Center has postponed opening, and the future of the summer season depends on how state health restrictions evolve, staff availability and the financial feasibility of a shortened season.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Friday the city-operated water park won't have its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state's stay-home order that expired Thursday and uncertainty over when it might be safe to open prevented officials from fully preparing for the planned May 23 opening.
City Council President Paige Bibbee said delaying the start of the season “is probably the right call for the health and safety” of its employees and customers.
Lake said he plans to wait until at least May 15 to decide if or when the park will open. This summer was supposed to be the wave pool’s 50th anniversary.
Mayor Tab Bowling and Lake said the city is waiting for more direction from the state and Gov. Kay Ivey on how to proceed. Both Bowling and Lake want to see how the state’s social distancing rules and restrictions change later this month. The revised state health order announced last week by Ivey expires May 15.
“A decision right now (on the Point Mallard season) is premature,” Bowling said.
Hiring and training is a major issue because most of the roughly 450 temporary summer employees are high school age and only about 50 were hired before the pandemic began.
The park usually hires about 130 lifeguards who go through about six weeks of training.
“We’re not going to put anybody in a bad situation,” Lake said.
CFO John Andrzejewski said Lake will have to do a financial analysis on the impact of a partial season versus not having a season.
“It could get to the point that you lose more money just by opening it up,” Andrzejewski said.
Other pools, tennis courts
Lake said he is also trying to decide how to proceed at the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews Recreation Center pools.
Bibbee said she would like to see the state issue guidelines for water parks and public pools.
“We still don’t know if the virus would live on our (wave pool) carpet or the aluminum steps out of the pool,” Bibbee said. “How do you social distance in the wave pool or the Lazy River? Can we use the bathhouses and locker rooms? All we know right now is this is a very contagious disease.”
Lake said the problem is the state has given directions on hotel pools and beaches, but it hasn’t said anything about the public pools and aquatic centers.
Lake said he is considering reopening the city’s tennis courts, which Bibbee said should already be open.
“I was disappointed when he didn’t reopen the tennis courts at the same time as he did the golf course,” Bibbee said. “You can social distance just as easy in tennis as you can in golf.”
Season passes
One water park issue Lake must handle involves season tickets the water park sold during the offseason. He said he would like to give those customers some kind of season, but there are several options the city could take. These could include partial or full refunds, depending on how much of the season is held, or rolling over their purchase until 2021. Daily opening traditionally runs until school starts in August. Park hours briefly shift to weekends-only before a final opening on Labor Day.
“We will make it right for everyone,” Lake said.
The park operates on a roughly $5.3 million budget. After operating in the red for much of its existence, Point Mallard has been in the black financially for 13 of the last 14 years.
Revenue generated by the water park is used to operate it and doesn't directly benefit the city general fund. Revenue left after covering park operations is used for improvements or repairs there.
However, the city benefits in other ways with visitors' spending creating sales and lodging tax revenues. Decatur-Morgan County Tourism receives 64.3% of the city's lodging tax revenue, which grew to just over $1 million in 2019. Tourism received $842,000 in 2018.
