Stamp Prices Rise

Starting Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents. [AP PHOTO/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, FILE]

 David Zalubowski

NEW YORK — Stamps prices are on the rise, again — one of several changes the U.S. Postal Service is rolling out this month.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.