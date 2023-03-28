Census-Beyond Surveys

Erik Paul in Orlando, Fla., reads a notice from the U.S. Census Bureau reminding his software development firm to complete the 2022 Economic Census. Paul was wary of answering some of the personal financial questions in the survey. It’s a problem federal agencies are facing as privacy concerns and online scams have caused response rates for their surveys to drop in recent years. [MIKE SCHNEIDER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mike Schneider

ORLANDO, Fla. — Erik Paul didn't mind answering government questions about where his software development business was located or how many employees it had. But when queries from the U.S. Census Bureau broached the company's finances, the chief operating officer hesitated.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.