Railroad Contract Talks

The major freight railroads signaled they're ready to negotiate a new deal with their workers based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks covering 115,000 workers still haven't commented on the recommendations. [AP PHOTO/SHAFKAT ANOWAR, FILE]

 Shafkat Anowar

OMAHA, Neb. — The major freight railroads signaled they're ready to negotiate a new deal with their workers based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks covering 115,000 workers still haven't commented on the recommendations.

