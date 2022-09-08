Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest movie theater operator and owner of Regal Cinemas, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors amid a severe box office downturn.
The London-based business on Wednesday said the company and its subsidiaries had started legal proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in a bid to reduce its debts. During its restructuring, the company said it expected to operate its business as usual with vendors, suppliers and employees being paid as usual, the group said in a statement.
"The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point," said Cineworld Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger. "This latest process is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our financial position and is in pursuit of a de-leveraging that will create a more resilient capital structure and effective business."
Cineworld previously signaled that it was exploring strategic options to contend with its substantial debt load as a promising start to the all-important summer movie season gave way to dramatically dwindling box office returns.
The group said in a statement that it had entered into the Chapter 11 proceedings with about $1.94 billion in new financing from existing lenders to ensure its operations continue during the reorganization. The company warned once again that its debt restructuring will result in the "very significant dilution" of its existing shareholders and that these shareholders could be wiped out.
It said it expected its shares to continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange.
Cineworld is planning to put forward a reorganization plan to the court and exit Chapter 11 in 2023, it said.
Part of its plan involves renegotiating cinema lease terms with its U.S. landlords, it said.
Hollywood productions such as "Top Gun: Maverick," "Jurassic World Dominion" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" brought droves of patrons back to cinemas, giving the industry a much-needed confidence boost.
But lately there's been little for theater owners to celebrate.
Ticket sales fell off dramatically in August after the mediocre debut of Sony Pictures' Brad Pitt action flick "Bullet Train."
Movie theater owners were walloped by the pandemic, when government regulations forced cinemas to close for months.
And Cineworld faced a serious debt burden. The company reported net debt of $8.9 billion as of Dec. 31, or about $5 billion excluding lease liabilities. The company posted revenue of $1.8 billion last year, compared to $4.4 billion in 2019, the year before the global public health crisis struck, according to regulatory filings.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.