Whether your New Year's resolutions were to save more, spend less or pay off debt, life might already be getting in the way. Unpredictable expenses early in the year can complicate your goals, but they don't have to knock you completely off course.

 Elise Amendola - staff, AP

Whether your New Year's resolutions were to save more, spend less or pay off debt, life might already be getting in the way. Unpredictable expenses early in the year can complicate your goals, but they don't have to knock you completely off course. Creating sustainable goals can put you in a better financial position next year. Here are some ways to get your money moves back on track this year, including getting more specific, setting up regular check-ins, automating some processes and being flexible in the face of setbacks and unpredictable expenses.

