WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans' ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high.
The increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.
Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. Gas prices fell slightly last month, restraining inflation, after soaring in March in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Consumers are providing critical support to the economy even after a year of seeing prices spiral higher for gas, food, rent and other necessities. The economy contracted in the first three months of the year, but consumer and business spending still increased at a healthy pace.
"Never bet against the U.S. consumer has always been a good adage," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, a consulting firm, in a note to clients. "Despite the surge in prices weighing on their purchasing power, the U.S. consumer now appears to be single-handedly keeping the global economy afloat."
The retail sales figures suggest that some supply chain snarls may be easing. Sales at auto dealers rose 2.2%, and they increased 1% at electronics stores and 0.7% at furniture stores.
Purchases at online retailers jumped 2.1% and they climbed 2% at restaurants and bars.
Several factors are enabling consumers to keep spending even as prices soar. Wages and salaries have been rising rapidly as businesses, struggling to fill a record-high number of open jobs, have been forced to offer more generous paychecks.
Average hourly earnings, excluding managers, rose 6.4% in April from a year earlier, one of the fastest annual increases in four decades. While that is below the rate of inflation, in some industries workers' inflation-adjusted wages are rising.
