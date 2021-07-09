The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday and will go through Sunday. State and most local sales taxes will be waived for the holiday, and many retailers will host additional sales.
Qualifying clothes, school supplies, books, and computers will be included at all participating retailers.
Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Moulton and other area cities are participating. Further information can be found at retail.alabama.org.
