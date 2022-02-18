DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia is signaling it isn't willing to pump more oil and won't push for changes to an agreement with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels.
This has Washington concerned as gasoline prices rise and tensions with Russia over Ukraine fuel market uncertainty.
The Biden administration dispatched Brett McGurk, the National Security Council's Middle East coordinator, and the State Department's energy envoy, Amos Hochstein, to Riyadh on Wednesday to talk about a range of issues — chief among them the ongoing war in Yemen and global energy supplies.
Asked by reporters in Washington whether the U.S. officials were also urging Saudi Arabia to pump more crude to alleviate high oil prices, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she did not have more details on the meeting.
A White House official said the two U.S. officials had not asked the Saudis to increase oil production at their meetings in Riyadh. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss the meetings and said the conversation involved regional issues and energy security impacts on the global economy.
Two Saudi officials told The Associated Press the Saudi energy minister informed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, of the kingdom's commitment to the group's current roadmap of cautious monthly increases. They spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to brief journalists.
King Salman also said as much in a call last week with President Joe Biden. According to a Saudi readout of the call, the king highlighted the "the importance of maintaining the agreement" that is in place between OPEC, the oil cartel led by Saudi, and Russia.
