The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday, and several retailers plan additional discounts that could save shoppers even more money.
State and most local sales taxes will be waived from Friday until midnight Sunday on computers, books, school supplies and clothing.
“All retailers big and small are going to be doing extra promotions to try to get folks into their stores,” said Nancy Dennis, Alabama Retail Association spokesperson.
For example, downtown Decatur boutiques Ottis & Kate and Absaroka will have an additional 25% off merchandise storewide. Martin's and Wiley’s reported they'll have sales this weekend on all clothing and other participating items.
“Our store is bulging from the seams right now; it is coming in as quick as we can sell it off,” said Charles Christopher, Martin’s store manager in Decatur.
For many schools, students will return to in-person learning this academic year, but technology is expected to play a larger role in education. Computers and laptops have also become a larger part of parents' lives at work and at home.
“People are doing more working at home and they’ve upgraded their equipment, and if they haven’t done so already, this is a good time to do it,” Dennis said.
First-time teacher Katie Brooks will begin teaching second grade at Tharptown Elementary School in August.
“It’s a good time to get supplies you need for the classroom,” Brooks said. “I’ll definitely be going and buying a lot of stuff I need.”
All clothing $100 or less (per item), school supplies $50 or less (per item), computers/computer equipment $750 or less (per item), and any book $30 or less (per item) will be eligible. A full list of all items that are eligible for the holiday can be found at decaturdaily.com.
“It has an appeal to just about everybody because the items that are on the list are items that everybody uses,” Dennis said.
Retailers such as Staples, Office Depot, Books-A-Million, Target, Electronic Express, American Eagle, Old Navy, T.J. Maxx, Ross, Dollar General, Belk, Walmart, and Shoe Carnival will be participating in the holiday. Among the other downtown stores involved are Indigo’s, Threaded, Paperchase, and Sassy Owl.
Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties are participating in the sales tax holiday along with Athens, Decatur, Hartselle, Falkville, Somerville, Cullman and Moulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.