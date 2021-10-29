MONTGOMERY — Proposed state legislative districts include changes for at least two local lawmakers because of population growth in north Alabama.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said his Senate District 4 would shrink a bit in Limestone and Madison counties. Most of the district is still in Morgan County.
“I am pleased to continue working among the three counties,” Orr said.
The Legislature began a special session Thursday to complete drawing of the state’s legislative, school board and congressional districts following the 2020 census. It was the first opportunity for many lawmakers to get a detailed look at how their districts would be redrawn.
Rep. Parker Moore’s House District 4 would lose some geography in Morgan and Limestone counties and pick up a sliver of Madison County.
Moore said the population grew in the portion of Limestone County he represents because of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s expanding presence at Redstone Arsenal.
“People are moving in for all those jobs,” Moore, R-Hartselle, said.
He said the area he’d pick up in Madison County is much like the Limestone area he represents and also part of Madison City.
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, said based on what she’d seen so far, the district she’s represented since 2010 hasn’t changed significantly.
In the Senate, most lawmakers expressed optimism that their new districts would eventually pass, thanks to kinks being worked out the last few weeks.
“I feel like in the Senate, we have enough support to get the job done and pass it on down to the House," said Reapportionment Committee co-chair Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville.
While basic statewide maps were posted online Wednesday, detailed maps down to the street level are still not available for public view. McClendon said the drafting process has “been a challenge,” but the intent is to also post publicly district-level maps and any alternative maps introduced.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said after the House adjourned that he has heard concerns from some Republican members, but doesn’t think the majority are opposed to the new maps.
“Everybody's not 100% on board and so that's where the process is going to come in and we're listening and going to work through it,” McCutcheon said.
Some would-be lawmakers are paying close attention as well.
Leigh Hulsey, who narrowly lost the special House District 73 GOP runoff to now-Rep. Kenneth Paschal, R-Pelham, said Thursday she will no longer reside in that district under the new proposal. Hulsey had previously said she planned to run for House District 73 in 2022. Now, she’ll run for the open House District 15 seat being vacated by Rep. Allen Farley, R-McCalla.
---
Racial disparities
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, said he is concerned with the maps being proposed because he believes they show racial packing.
“The maps tell me that we’re not going where we should be going based upon how we are allowing people to represent their constituencies that they’re comfortable with as opposed to constituencies of diverse backgrounds,” Daniels said.
Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, filed a bill Thursday for a congressional map that allows for two majority-minority congressional districts, instead of the current one, District 7.
Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Pleasant Grove, did not share any complaints about how her district was drawn but believes another majority-minority congressional district could be drawn and would be beneficial for the state.
“There are enough African Americans to have another influence district, which would be more of a purple district, where someone would really have to fight. I would love to see a race like that in Alabama where somebody really had to look at all of their constituents and have to answer to all of them,” Coleman said.
McCutcheon said he does not expect a congressional map that has a second majority-minority district to be approved in the House.
Felicia Scalzetti, an organizer with Alabama Election Protection Network, said during a media briefing put on by the Southern Poverty Law Center on Thursday that the fact the state still has the same amount of majority-minority districts should be a sign of concern.
“What we see, in Alabama particularly, is this sort of extreme partisanship where our Democratic districts are very, very Democratic, our Republican districts are very, very Republican and what this does is it essentially makes the primary the real election,” Scalzetti said. "So whatever number of people that typically show up for that election then becomes the voter base that you are responsive to. That is not how democracy should work.”
---
Pandemic appropriations
Also introduced Thursday was legislation to disperse about $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to Alabama hospitals and nursing homes. As introduced, $40 million would go toward hospitals and $40 million toward nursing homes to help make up for lost revenue experienced during the delta variant surge the state saw in late summer and fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.