The 3M Co. will phase out the manufacturing of so-called "forever chemicals" that have been used by its Decatur plant and contaminated land and waterways locally and in other communities. The company said Tuesday it plans to remove them from all of its products within two years.
The decision announced Tuesday arrives after U.S. environmental regulators designated the chemicals — used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products since the 1940s — as hazardous substances under the Superfund law.
While the designation is not an outright ban, polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, require a report to federal, state or tribal officials if the amount released into soil or water meet or exceed a certain level. The Environmental Protection Agency could then require cleanups to protect public health and recover cleanup costs.
PFAS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers but are still in limited use and remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time.
Two PFAS — PFOS and PFOA — were once used extensively by 3M's Decatur plant and by other local industries but were phased out in the early 2000s. High concentrations of the chemicals remain in numerous dumpsites in Morgan and Lawrence counties, as well as on 3M property and the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
It was not known Tuesday if 3M still uses any other types of PFAS at the Decatur plant. But a 2019 EPA report said the federal agency conducted an inspection of the Decatur plant in June of that year to investigate the source of discharges of two PFAS: FBSEE and FBSA.
In 2009, 3M entered into a consent order with the EPA pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act. The consent order authorized 3M to manufacture FBSA and FBSEE, but prohibited the company from releasing the chemicals into the Tennessee River.
3M said Tuesday its decision to phase out PFAS manufacturing was based on multiple factors, including "accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence" of the chemicals in the environment.
The chemicals can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods of time, and evidence from animal and human studies indicates that exposure to PFAS may lead to cancer or other health problems, including damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.
3M, based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, said it will exit all PFAS manufacturing and "work to discontinue use of PFAS" in all its products by the end of 2025.
The company has had high-profile settlements over PFOS and PFOA contamination in the Decatur area. In a $98.4 million settlement with the city of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities last year, 3M agreed to take title to the 25-acre Aquadome property and pay the city $35 million for a new recreation center. In 2020, Decatur City Schools sold the former Brookhaven Middle School to 3M Co. for $1.25 million, in the process settling claims by DCS that the company contaminated the property.
Both Brookhaven and the Aquadome sit on a closed municipal and industrial landfill that received waste from the 1940s until the early 1960s and was closed in 1964. 3M opened its Decatur plant in 1961, and some of its waste was put in the landfill. 3M waste had high levels of PFAS, and a 2020 study by 3M found PFAS in the soil, groundwater and surface water on both the Aquadome and Brookhaven properties.
In April 2019, 3M settled a lawsuit by the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority for $35 million. WMEL alleged that PFAS that entered the Tennessee River by way of landfill leachate, groundwater and runoff had contaminated its drinking water. WMEL used the money to build a reverse osmosis filtration plant capable of removing PFAS from the water.
The company and Alabama Department of Environmental Management also agreed to a consent order in 2020 that requires 3M to clean up PFAS waste sites in the Decatur area and reduce ongoing contamination.
In a November lawsuit, the state of California accused 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.
Last year, the Biden administration launched a broad strategy to regulate the toxic industrial compounds that the EPA said are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food.
The Defense Department, Food and Drug Administration and Agriculture Department were all tapped to join the effort intended to restrict PFAS from being released into the environment and accelerate cleanup.
3M makes a broad range of consumer products, including Post-it notes, Scotch Brite cleaning supplies, adhesives and personal protective equipment.
