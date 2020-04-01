Alabamians filed almost as many initial unemployment claims in a little over two weeks in late March as they did in all of 2019 as the coronavirus outbreak forced business closings and staff reductions statewide.
The initial claims filed online and by phone from March 16 through Monday totaled 118,083, according to preliminary figures, said Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison. There were 130,586 new claims filed in 2019.
“In two weeks, we’ve almost reached the yearly total” for 2019, she said.
For the week that ended Saturday, the state DOL unofficial count showed 74,056 initial unemployment claims filed, spurred mostly by Alabamians who aren’t able to work due to COVID-19 and seeking jobless benefits.
The number of new claims filed Sunday and Monday this week was 33,135, compared to 16,955 filed during those two days last week, according to preliminary figures from the state’s DOL. People can file claims starting on Sundays at 12:01 a.m.
Hutchison said the majority of the claims are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama restaurants have been barred from offering on-site dining since March 19. Non-essential businesses such as gyms, barber shops, theaters, casinos, bookstores, department stores, clothing stores and nail salons weren't allowed to reopen after Saturday.
An area staffing service is still opening its doors to try to help the unemployed.
“We’re open for business,” said Michelle Holbert, branch owner of HireQuest Direct in Huntsville, which covers the Decatur and Athens areas. “We’re doing our part to stay open for anybody who needs us.”
HireQuest Direct provides temporary staffing services for construction, manufacturing and general labor personnel.
“We’ve got plenty of employees who are ready to work, but unfortunately it’s (the pandemic) limiting our ability to do sales and contact potential clients because their offices are closed. We are a people business,” Holbert said.
“We are currently working with our core group of clients but we have no way to reach out to potential clients.”
All of Alabama’s 51 Career Centers, including the Decatur location, are closed to the public until further notice in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Alabama DOL. People who need Career Center services can still receive them via telephone calls with the local staff or through email correspondence. Also, job search services are available for self-service at www.joblink.alabama.gov, Alabama’s free online jobs database.
Addressing the issues faced by people trying to get through by phone or online to file unemployment claims with the Alabama DOL, Hutchison said, “we’re doing everything we can to stay on top of it” as the number of claims increase.
She advised people to be patient and keep trying to file.
In a normal situation, payments may take up to 21 days, she said, “but COVID-19-related claims should be processed sooner than that.”
Starting March 23, Alabama workers who aren’t able to work due to COVID-19 are eligible to file for unemployment benefits if they are:
• Quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency,
• Laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns,
• Diagnosed with COVID-19,
• Caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law after swift action by Congress which will expand unemployment insurance benefits.
“We’re awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor regarding the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act,” Hutchison said. She said the Alabama DOL hopes to have updated guidance regarding the new programs including instructions on when the self-employed can file, when the additional $600 per week unemployment compensation benefit will be available and information regarding extensions.
