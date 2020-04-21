IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Governors in the Midwest are working to keep large meatpacking plants operating despite coronavirus outbreaks that have sickened hundreds of workers and threaten to disrupt the nation's supply of pork and beef.
In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly sent personal protective equipment and testing supplies to counties with meat processing plants. Gov. Kristi Noem said she didn't think it would be difficult to fulfill federal requirements to reopen a shuttered facility in South Dakota. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds warned of the dire cost of closing plants, even as she acknowledged the certainty of more clusters of infection at the facilities.
JBS USA said Monday it was suspending operations at a large pork processing plant in southwestern Minnesota because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers — the latest facility to be closed in the public health crisis.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said 33 JBS employees and six close relatives had tested positive as of Saturday.
Meat processing workers are particularly susceptible to the virus because they typically stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the line and congregate in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.
The JBS plant in Worthington employs more than 2,000 people and normally slaughters 20,000 hogs per day.
"We don't make this decision lightly," Bob Krebs, president of Colorado-based JBS USA Pork, said in a statement. "We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility."
Iowa's governor has also warned of the threat to food supply if authorities clamp down too hard on facilities with outbreaks, and has refused to shutter a sprawling Tyson Foods pork processing facility in Waterloo where dozens of workers are infected.
Reynolds said the state is working with meat companies to test workers and prevent outbreaks from growing too large, even as she acknowledged that more "clusters of positive cases" are certain.
"These are also essential businesses and an essential workforce," she said. "Without them, people's lives and our food supply will be impacted. So we must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way."
Reynolds noted that Iowa produces about one-third of the nation's pork. If hogs can't be processed, farmers will have to euthanize them, the governor warned.
"We're not that far from it and it will be devastating, not only for the food supply but for the cost of food moving forward," she said.
Advocates for workers said Reynolds has little regard for a vulnerable workforce that includes many refugees and immigrants.
"It's sickening," said Democratic state Sen. Bill Dotzler of Waterloo, who has called for a temporary closure and stronger worker protections. Hospitals and medical clinics in his city reported a surge in patients Monday, and many of them were Tyson employees.
