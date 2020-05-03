ATHENS — Some Steelcase employees in Athens have turned from manufacturing office furniture to making face masks for local first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is one of several north Alabama establishments making protective face gear, which is among products in tighter supply because of the coronavirus.
“We’ve been making masks for a couple of weeks now (at the Athens plant), and will continue to do so until our volume ramps back up and we’re no longer able to support making masks,” company spokeswoman Kayla Hanson said.
There’s a team at the Athens facility dedicated to this effort, she said.
“We have donated 100 masks with plans to donate more in the future,” Hanson said last week. “We plan to be able to donate around 100 a week moving forward.” The masks are made of a cotton/polyester blend of fabric.
Rita White, the director of the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, said the masks were delivered to the organization to be distributed to first responders.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department received enough masks so each of the 48 police officers and support personnel who deal with the public are getting one.
“Some situations don’t require an N95 mask,” Johnson said. “There’s definitely a need for (the donated masks) and they’ll definitely be used.”
Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said his department received 50 masks.
“We wear N95 medical-grade masks on calls, but we can wear the cloth masks around the station” and when firefighters are out in public, Thornton said.
In addition to making masks, Steelcase, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has used its personnel and facilities to produce critical medical equipment such as partitions and other personal protective gear, Hanson said.
The Athens plant is not currently at full production capacity, but has “plans to be back to around 1,000” by May 11, according to Hanson.
A company spokeswoman reported last month that the Athens plant had 1,050 employees.
“As we comply with state laws and mandates, certain Steelcase operations remain open for essential life-sustaining businesses and distribution of orders already manufactured for those same businesses to proceed,” Hanson said.
Employees are required to wear masks inside the plant and those were made by the employees, according to Hanson. Other precautions at all Steelcase locations include temperature checks daily, eye protection, installing barriers where needed and increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning.
Toyota, Cook Museum help
Another area manufacturer, the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville, has produced face shields for hospitals.
Toyota manufacturing facilities have collectively produced 22,500 face shields to be used in Alabama, with 10,000 going to the Alabama Department of Public Health and 12,500 going directly to north Alabama hospitals, said Kim Ogle, a spokeswoman with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Huntsville.
“Of the 12,500, we directly produced 3,500,” she said. Ogle said the shields, which meet CDC standards, were produced after a prototype was built for doctors and nurses to check out to make sure it would meet their specific needs.
“At our plant, we’re making face shields for our own employees,” she said.
The automaker, which has about 1,400 employees in Huntsville, said it postponed the ramp-up of its North American manufacturing operations from this week to the week of May 11 "based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network.”
And, in Decatur, employees at the Cook Museum of Natural Science used its 3D printer to produce 25 face shield frames, responding to an appeal from Destin Sandlin, the host of the YouTube series "Smarter Every Day," for 3D printer owners to help the medical community. The frames are used to hold in place polyethylene screens for face shields.
Then, museum employees made about 20 to 25 plastic chin pieces for face shields, said Debbie Brenner, the museum’s lead STEAM educator in its education department.
“We have the supplies to make more,” said Brenner, who’s waiting to find out when more of the equipment is needed. The museum remains closed under the revised state health order issued last week.
“To cut one frame took about four hours,” she said. “So people from all different departments would check in and make sure the printer stayed running.
“It was definitely a group effort,” she said.
Hanson said Steelcase is working with local community partners to help protect health care workers. For example, Steelcase produced plexiglass barriers to protect Spectrum Health employees screening visitors who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Steelcase continues to collaborate with other manufacturers to share best practices and accelerate the production of healthcare equipment that supports physicians, nurses and hospitals,” Hanson said. “This is a long-term battle that requires a comprehensive, sustained and coordinated effort between the public and private sectors.”
