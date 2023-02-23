Stellantis Earns

Automaker Stellantis has reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier as it pressed an industrywide strategy to shift into electric vehicles, leading to a jump in sales. [AP PHOTO/JOHN LOCHER]

 John Locher

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier and said its push into electric vehicles led to a jump in sales even as it faces growing competition from an industrywide shift to more climate-friendly offerings.

