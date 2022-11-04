Air Bag Deaths

Stellantis is warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata driver’s air bags apparently exploded, killing three more people. The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years. [AP PHOTO/CARLOS OSORIO, FILE]

 Carlos Osorio

DETROIT — Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.

