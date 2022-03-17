Stocks reversed an afternoon fade and closed broadly higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018.
Stocks lost most of their early gains and bond yields rose sharply shortly after the 1 p.m. Central release of the Fed's latest policy statement. The indexes wavered as Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks during a press conference before surging in the final hour of trading.
The S&P 500 rose 2.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 3.8%, its biggest gain since November 2020.
Bond yields rose sharply after the Fed's announcement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.20%, then hovered at 2.17% by late afternoon. It was at 2.15% late Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 2% then eased back to 1.94%, still a big move from 1.85% a day earlier.
"The market got what it expected," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "Interest rates need to be higher. Inflation needs to be under control, and the risk to everything is a lot greater from high inflation than it is from high interest rates."
The Fed is trying to slow the economy enough to tamp down the high inflation sweeping the country, but not so much as to trigger a recession. It is part of a larger movement by central banks around the world to pull the plug on the support they poured into the global economy after the pandemic struck.
The S&P 500 rose 95.41 points to 4,357.86. The Dow added 518.76 points to 34,063.10. The Nasdaq gained 487.93 points to 13,436.55.
Small company stocks also notched solid gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 61.75 points, or 3.1%, to 2,030.72.
A list of concerns including inflation have made for volatile markets over the last few weeks. Stocks have been swaying sharply on a daily, sometimes hourly basis. That volatility will likely remain until investors get a better sense of where the economy is headed.
"It's not uncommon for hiking cycles to spook stocks," said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas. "But as the path forward becomes clearer, most sectors in the S&P 500 index muster positive returns in the year that follows the first hike."
Even so, the combination of higher rates and inflation represent a risk for the economy, noted Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.
"The stock market is vulnerable to the dual threats of too-high inflation, which will put a damper on corporate profits and consumer demand, and too-high interest rates, which could cause a recession," he said.
Oil prices have mostly surged since late February amid concerns that the conflict in Ukraine will squeeze energy markets. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.5%, a relatively subdued move considering the gigantic swings it has made recently. Prices are up nearly 30% for the year, and the recent surge has pushed gas prices in the U.S. to record highs. That has increased concerns that inflation could worsen.
Technology stocks, banks, retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the S&P 500's gains as investors shifted money into sectors that are considered riskier. Microsoft rose 2.9%, JPMorgan Chase added 4.5% and Amazon.com gained 3.9%. Energy companies and traditionally safe-play stocks, such as utilities, lagged the broader market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.